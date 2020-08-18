72,149 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $369,337,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.77. 6,399,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.