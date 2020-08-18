72,640 Shares in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000. Marriott International comprises about 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.72. 2,086,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,836. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

