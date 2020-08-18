741 Shares in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. 3,337,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

