$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post $8.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.94 billion and the lowest is $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $35.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.45 billion to $38.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $339.76. 628,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,947. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

