82,940 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 82,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 103,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,124,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.