$87.50 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report sales of $87.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the lowest is $85.28 million. Natera posted sales of $77.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $357.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.07 million to $364.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $414.39 million, with estimates ranging from $390.74 million to $441.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $40,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,109,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,490,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 92,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $4,554,165.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 277,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,919 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

