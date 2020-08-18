Aaron Locascio Sells 39,000 Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $138,633.24.

On Monday, July 20th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $145,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.42. Greenlane Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $275.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.37.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Greenlane by 83.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 28.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

