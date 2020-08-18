Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.71. 4,655,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,572,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

