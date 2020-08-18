AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Boosted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,102.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 89,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 81,879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 298,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,315,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,384,899. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

