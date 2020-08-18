AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

