AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. 136,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,704. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

