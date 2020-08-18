AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 488.8% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. 6,988,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

