Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGRPY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.
About Absa Group
