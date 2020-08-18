Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGRPY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.