Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Invests $227,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 17.0% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 174,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $186.55. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

