Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 0.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX owned about 0.14% of Liberty Latin America worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILAK stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 934,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,007. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.58. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.