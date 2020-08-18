Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.99. 7,046,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,898. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

