Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $918,325.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, HADAX, BiteBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $918,325.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,078.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.79 or 0.03541608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.33 or 0.02552629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00553362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.00 or 0.00778177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00693789 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00016288 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.