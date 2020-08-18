Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Up 375.0% in July

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS AELTF remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.57.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.