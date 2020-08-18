Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Up 375.0% in July

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS AELTF remained flat at $$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Adacel Technologies has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.57.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

