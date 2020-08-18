ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AMIGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ADMIRAL GRP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut ADMIRAL GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ADMIRAL GRP/ADR alerts:

AMIGY remained flat at $$36.11 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85. ADMIRAL GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.