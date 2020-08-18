Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,411 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Adobe worth $220,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 310,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

ADBE stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $451.58. 1,555,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,349. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,716 shares of company stock worth $37,809,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

