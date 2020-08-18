Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $3,541,050.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $3,541,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,372,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 30,858,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,454,852. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $87.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

