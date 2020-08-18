Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen N.V. (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 70,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. 64,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,991. Adyen has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

