Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADYYF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ADYYF stock traded up $15.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,746.60. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Adyen has a twelve month low of $620.00 and a twelve month high of $1,778.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,616.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,174.62.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

