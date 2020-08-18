Aeron (ARN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,997.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Aeron has a market cap of $1.78 million and $24,997.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.42 or 0.05651886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

