Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.47

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 173378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Africa Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.31 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeromie J. Kufflick sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$169,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,700,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,952.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

