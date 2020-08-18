Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Up 150.0% in July

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIFS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954. Agent Information Software has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Get Agent Information Software alerts:

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.