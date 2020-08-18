Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $97,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332.

Shares of A traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,579. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.