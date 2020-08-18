AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the July 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of AGFAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 2,645,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile
