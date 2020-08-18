AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the July 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AGFAF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.04. 2,645,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,190. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. AgraFlora Organics International has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

