Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. 436,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

