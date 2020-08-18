Aleph.im Reaches Market Cap of $14.13 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00138684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.01827575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00192648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00135932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 499,999,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,994,120 tokens. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

