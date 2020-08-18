Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after buying an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,579,651,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,476,453,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,742,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,704,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $161.68 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

