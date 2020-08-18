Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.99 on Monday, reaching $256.96. 9,742,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,704,715. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.22.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

