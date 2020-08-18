Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 236,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at $171,631,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $1,365,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

