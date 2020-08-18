Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

GOOG stock traded up $40.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,558.60. 2,025,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,165. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,379.68. The firm has a market cap of $1,025.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.