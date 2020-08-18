Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 67.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $10.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,517.98. 1,365,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,496.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,379.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

