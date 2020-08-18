Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 24,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,517.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,489.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

