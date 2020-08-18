Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,971 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $39.54 on Tuesday, reaching $1,555.78. 1,417,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,726. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,496.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,058.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

