Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 483,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $686,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 96,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,874,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,516.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,486. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

