Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 150,910 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,646 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 5.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $45,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 44,301 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Nike by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 49,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Nike by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 310,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,490,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.01.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.97. 5,019,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $107.33.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,356 shares of company stock worth $30,387,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.