Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 76,241 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76,241 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for about 4.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $41,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,533,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

