Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 30,276 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Trane makes up 4.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trane were worth $36,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $1,230,717.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Trane’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

