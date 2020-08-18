Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 405,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,397,000. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 4.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,520,000. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 519,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,201. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

