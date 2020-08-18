Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 288,900 shares during the quarter. Baxter International comprises approximately 0.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.38. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.