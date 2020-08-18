Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $38.38 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $38,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,670. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

