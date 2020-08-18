Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 117,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,836.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 112,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,835. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.61. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 69.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

