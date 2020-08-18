American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,639 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $96.67. 3,337,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,248. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

