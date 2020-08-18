American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 3.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 4,719.6% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 269,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,771,000 after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

NYSE AMT traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.31. 103,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,244. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

