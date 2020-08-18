AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.84. 763,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,145.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.