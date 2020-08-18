Amir Avniel Sells 13,364 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 13,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $73,769.28.

Amir Avniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Amir Avniel sold 9,378 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $49,703.40.

On Monday, August 10th, Amir Avniel sold 6,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $37,398.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Amir Avniel sold 12,391 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $73,602.54.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Amir Avniel sold 14,900 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $91,486.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Amir Avniel sold 6,800 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $42,568.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Amir Avniel sold 5,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. 223,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,772. BeyondAirInc . has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. Analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BeyondAirInc . in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BeyondAirInc . during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BeyondAirInc . by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . by 37.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 10.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price target on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

