Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director David Maris Buys 1,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director David Maris purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $20,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $266,439.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 128,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a P/E ratio of 226.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

